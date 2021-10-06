UAE: Registration opens for Dubai Fitness Challenge 2021

Dubai - Participants can enjoy three free Fitness Villages at Kite Beach, Expo 2020 Dubai and Mushrif Park

With less than a month to go before Dubai’s 30x30 fitness frenzy kicks off, everyone can now sign up on www.dubaifitnesschallenge.com.

Running from October 29 to November 27, the Dubai Fitness Challenge (DFC) is set to energise the city with 30 days of free fitness events, activities and classes.

By registering on the e-platform, participants will be in the loop about everything the challenge has to offer. They will also be able to access offers on their favourite fitness brands and have the chance to win prizes.

For those who are not sure where to start, the ‘Find Your 30’ section of the DFC website features workout programmes, health and fitness vlogs, nutritious recipes, podcasts, virtual classes, articles about staying fit, and more.

This year’s calendar will see a more diverse and inclusive range of fitness activities and events than ever before — with a focus on encouraging people to step out and get active to complete their 30 minutes of daily activity for 30 days.

Covid-19 regulations and social distancing protocols shall be observed in all activities. Participants are required to follow precautionary guidelines, including wearing masks in public spaces.

Fitness buffs of all ages and abilities will be able to enjoy three free Fitness Villages at Kite Beach, Expo 2020 Dubai and Mushrif Park; fourteen Fitness Hubs in business and residential communities across the city; major sporting events; and over 5,000 free live and virtual classes.

The signature Dubai Run and Dubai Ride will return to the Sheikh Zayed Road, with families taking part alongside recreational and professional runners and cyclists.

“Dubai Fitness Challenge has become an annual celebration of fitness and wellness, and one of the most anticipated events of our calendar. It is also proof of Dubai’s ever-growing dedication to physical and mental wellbeing,” said Saeed Hareb, general secretary of Dubai Sports Council.