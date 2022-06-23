UAE: Registration opens for 41st Sharjah International Book Fair Award

Books, publishers can win awards worth up to Dh1.4 million

By A Staff Reporter Published: Thu 23 Jun 2022, 4:52 PM

The Sharjah Book Authority (SBA) has announced that registration for the 41st edition of the Sharjah International Book Fair (SIBF) Awards has opened.

The Sharjah Translation Award 'Turjuman', Best Emirati Book, Best Arabic Novel, Best International Book and the Publisher Recognition Award are the categories in which submissions can be made. The last date for submissions is September 1, 2022.

The Dh1.4 million Sharjah Translation Award 'Turjuman' promotes Arabic literary works globally. This award encourages international translators and publishers to translate intellectual, cultural and creative publications that are based on or are inspired by Arab and Muslim civilisations.

Publishing houses must submit proof of copyrights and all documents pertaining to the legitimacy of the translation, publishing and circulation of the submitted works.

SIBF’s Dh300,000 Emirati Book Award encourages local literary talents across four sub-categories: Best Emirati Novel (Dh100,000), Best Emirati Academic Book (Dh100,000), Best Emirati Photography Book about the UAE (Dh50,000), and Best Emirati Creative Literature (Dh50,000).

To celebrate and honour the Arab creative output, SBA is dedicating Dh150,000 for Best Arabic Novel Award, while Dh50,000 each is allocated for the Best International Book Award for Fiction and Non-fiction categories.

The Sharjah Publisher Recognition Award will recognise publishers for their contributions across three sub-categories: Best Local Publisher, Best Arab Publisher and Best International Publisher. The Dh75,000 prize will be divided equally between the three winners whose works help in advancing the publishing sector.

All submitted titles must have been published within the past two years, provided they are not revised editions. To register for the awards, visit: https://bit.ly/2THvuRb.

