UAE: Registration for next Haj to start in September

The airline asked passengers to consult doctors before starting their journey
Registration for the next Haj season — Haj 2025 — will open from the beginning of September 2024, the General Authority for Islamic Affairs, Endowments and Zakat (Awqaf) announced on Wednesday.
The registration will be valid provided the applications for the pilgrimage are submitted through the Authority’s smart application and website.
The pilgrims wrapped up this year's Haj on Tuesday June 18 with the third day of the symbolic stoning of the devil.
Stay up to date with the latest news. Follow KT on WhatsApp Channels.
Typically, the UAE issues Haj permits only for Emiratis. Expatriates have to avail the quota of their home countries and follow their procedures as well.
Pilgrims usually go for the pilgrimage via licensed tour operators, a list of which is available on the website of the General Authority of Islamic Affairs and Endowments. Operators offer all-inclusive Haj packages that take care of visa costs, hotels, transport and food.
ALSO READ:
The airline asked passengers to consult doctors before starting their journey
Precious metals sector is undergoing an extended period of consolidation, and following the strong run-up earlier this year
This new system will improve parking availability and streamline the process, ensuring a more convenient and efficient visit for all guests
A study analysed a combination of factors including light and noise pollution levels, safety ratings for walking alone at night, across 136 cities worldwide
Many disputes have risen over huge insurance claims, with insurers investigating if vehicles were intentionally driven through flooded streets
Training vehicles are equipped with safety features and driving instructors use cars with dual controls and brakes
The incident took place on Al Falah Street in Abu Dhabi when Zubair Anwar Muhammad Anwar was on his way to make a delivery
The event was attended by several representatives of the Emirates Red Crescent and local authorities