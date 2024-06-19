UAE: Registration for next Haj to start in September

An aerial view of Kaaba as pilgrims perform Tawaf at the Grand Mosque, ahead of the annual haj pilgrimage, in Mecca, Saudi Arabia, June 11, 2024. Photo: Reuters

Published: Wed 19 Jun 2024, 8:47 PM

Registration for the next Haj season — Haj 2025 — will open from the beginning of September 2024, the General Authority for Islamic Affairs, Endowments and Zakat (Awqaf) announced on Wednesday.

The registration will be valid provided the applications for the pilgrimage are submitted through the Authority’s smart application and website.

The pilgrims wrapped up this year's Haj on Tuesday June 18 with the third day of the symbolic stoning of the devil.

Typically, the UAE issues Haj permits only for Emiratis. Expatriates have to avail the quota of their home countries and follow their procedures as well.

Pilgrims usually go for the pilgrimage via licensed tour operators, a list of which is available on the website of the General Authority of Islamic Affairs and Endowments. Operators offer all-inclusive Haj packages that take care of visa costs, hotels, transport and food.