UAE: Region’s first military university to train next-generation officers

Zayed Military University will open its doors to the first cadets enrolling for its defence and security programme in January 2022

Minister Mohammed bin Ahmed Al Bowardi and other officials at the Zayed Military University. — Courtesy: Ministry of Defence

by Ismail Sebugwaawo Published: Mon 1 Nov 2021, 10:40 PM

The UAE on Monday launched its first military university to coach, mentor, educate and train the next generation of navy, air force, and police officers.

The Zayed Military University (ZMU) will open its doors to the first cadets enrolling for its defence and security programme in January 2022.

The university — the first of its kind in the region — reinforces the UAE’s commitment to protecting the security of the state.

The ZMU aims to be a world-leading facility that will encourage the UAE’s most distinguished young talents to serve the country.

“As the UAE approaches its 50th anniversary celebrations, we are pleased to announce a new chapter in the development of the country’s military education sector — based on an investment in young Emiratis,” said Mohammed bin Ahmed Al Bowardi, Minister of State for Defence Affairs.

“We have seen remarkable progress across all sectors in our country, and this is what motivates us, more than ever, to keep pace with the development witnessed by the state, especially in the military sector.

He added: “We look forward to seeing the first intake of UAE military cadets entering the ZMU. They will gain the necessary professional and academic experiences and refine their leadership skills, learning a range of competencies that will keep the UAE on the path of modernity and development in the post-50 military establishment.”

A number of teachers and officers with international experience in military and education are being recruited. The university will also focus on the non-military educational aspect within the partnership programme, in cooperation with Rabdan Academy, the technical and operational arm of the university.

