UAE: Region's first flying foxes soar to tropical rainforest in Dubai

Guests at The Green Planet, home to over 3,000 plants across four rainforest levels, have been witnessing the foxes from Sept 16

Supplied photos

Published: Tue 20 Sep 2022, 12:11 PM

Dubai’s very own tropical rainforest, The Green Planet, is now the new home for flying foxes – one of the largest 'megabat' species in the world capable of sustained flight. From September 16 2022, guests have been witnessing the Middle East’s first flying foxes at the biodome that hosts over 3,000 plants and animals across four indoor rainforest levels.

Highly social with tawny fur that glistens in the sun, the flying foxes will be living alongside lemurs, sloths and parrots, and guests can witness them flying freely across the enclosed biodome. Visitors will be able to engage and take pictures with the animals, and learn more about these super social folks commonly known as Malaysian flying foxes.

The megabats, who find food with their keen sense of smell and navigate using their excellent eyesight, play an important role in keeping native forests healthy by dispersing seeds and pollinating flowering plants. The animals can have a wingspan of 1.8m or more; the wingspan of the flying foxes arriving at The Green Planet will be up to 1m, and they will weigh up to 1kg.

The International Union for Conservation of Nature (IUCN) recently evaluated their species as nearly threatened. With a body length of 27-38cm, they have an average life span of 15 years in the wild. However, under human care, they can live up to 30 years; the Green Planet’s conservation efforts will form part of crucial global work to protect the species.

Adding to the six zones in the tropical rainforest featuring sloths, piranhas, tropical birds and reptiles, these aerial wonders will now be included as part of the single-day experience at the Green Planet Dubai.

