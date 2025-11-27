Turkey official denies UAE involvement in espionage

The UAE announced that Turkey refuted claims of Emirati espionage operations in Istanbul on Thursday, November 27.

The Turkish Attorney General confirmed there is no illegal activity or any suspicious behavior attributed to the UAE or its citizens.

The statement comes after rumours were circulating in some media reports about espionage operations in Istanbul. The media and social media platforms have been instructed by the Turkish Attorney to remove the news and information that raised suspicions about the UAE, after verifying that it what was circulated was not true.

The announcement was made after a telephone conversation between the UAE's Attorney General and the Turkish Attorney General, in which the Turkish Attorney General confirmed that he had contacted the relevant authorities in Turkey and was informed that the information circulating about the existence of an espionage operation was incorrect.

He explained that he went to the Public Prosecutor’s Office in Istanbul and met with the Istanbul Public Prosecutor in the presence of officials from the competent security authorities, where the information circulating was quickly reviewed.

Security officials then confirmed that no suspicious behaviour had been observed by citizens of the United Arab Emirates.