UAE records mild earthquake, tremors felt by residents

Published: Sun 18 Aug 2024, 12:43 PM Last updated: Sun 18 Aug 2024, 1:20 PM

An earthquake of magnitude 3.0 struck the Sea of Oman, stations of the UAE's National Seismic Network of the National Centre of Meteorology (NCM) reported on Sunday, August 18.

The quake was recorded near the coast of Dibba, at 12.14pm UAE time.

At a depth of 5km, residents reportedly felt the tremors from the quake. The NCM confirmed that it did "not have any effect in the UAE".

A minor earthquake of 2.8 magnitude on Richter scale was also recorded in the UAE on June 8, in Masafi at 11.01pm.

On May 29, residents in the UAE also experienced tremors from minor earthquakes that hit the Oman Sea. An earthquake of 3.1 magnitude struck near the coast of Ras Al Khaimah at 12.12am on Wednesday, May 29, followed by another quake of 2.8 magnitude at 1.53am.

It can also be noted that a mild 1.9 magnitude earthquake struck the UAE on May 17. The quake struck Al Halah at 9.57pm UAE time, at a depth of 5km. Al Halah is an area in Fujairah near Wadi Tayyibah.

Though the UAE detects tremors every now and then, seismology experts had reassured residents that they have no reason to worry about earthquakes in the region.

