UAE records mild earthquake; residents report feeling tremors

People in the Emirates have no reason to worry about temblors in the region, according to seismology experts

by Sahim Salim Published: Thu 2 Mar 2023, 8:54 PM Last updated: Thu 2 Mar 2023, 9:40 PM

A minor earthquake was detected in the UAE on Thursday evening and was felt by some residents.

Measuring 1.9 on the Richter scale, the quake was recorded in the coast of Dibba Al Fujairah at 8pm, the National Centre of Meteorology (NCM) said. It was "slightly felt" by residents, but did not have any effect on the country, the NCM added.

Seismology experts had earlier told Khaleej Times that UAE residents have no reason to worry about earthquakes.

Khalifa Al Ebri, director of Department of Seismology, NCM, told Khaleej Times: "The UAE has low to moderate seismicity; hence we are safe. We are not on the active seismic belt.

"We have frequent tremors ranging from two to three in a year. People do not feel most of these tremors and they are just detected by the sensors. All these tremors do not affect the buildings or the infrastructure (in the country)."

