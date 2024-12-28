UAE records mild earthquake; no impact reported

Photo: Instagram/NCM

The UAE recorded an earthquake of magnitude 2.2 on Saturday, according to the National Seismic Network stations of the National Centre of Meteorology (NCM).

The quake hit the Falaj Al Mualla area in Umm Al Quwain at 5.51pm local time, and had a depth of 4km.

According to the NCM, the earthquake was not felt in the region and no impact or damage has been reported.

Even though the UAE is not located in a major earthquake zone, it occasionally experiences minor tremors. Reason: It is located near the Zagros mountain range — one of the most active seismic regions in the world.