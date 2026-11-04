UAE records 2.3-magnitude quake off Fujairah coast

The UAE recorded a 2.3-magnitude quake off the coast of Fujairah on Wednesday, November 4, the National Centre of Meteorology said.

The tremor was recorded at 8.06pm, local UAE time.

In a graphic by the NCM, the authority indicated that the intensity of the quake would lie between points 2 and 3 on its chart. Points 2 and 3 showed light fixtures swinging a little bit — indicating no actual damage to material property.

Take a look at the graphic below:

Just last month, the UAE recorded another 1.6-magnitude tremor off the coast of Dibba Al Fujairah at 9.38pm UAE time on Friday, October 16.