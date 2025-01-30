UAE receives first batch of French Rafale fighter jets in 'historic deal' worth Dh63.5 billion

The first batch of 80 Rafale fighter jets from France has been handed over to the UAE as part of a "historic deal" that reflects the strategic partnership between the countries, it was announced on Thursday.

The Ministry of Defence (MOD) received the jets — which are among the most advanced in the world — from French company Dassault Aviation.

This historic Rafale deal, worth 16.6 billion euros (about Dh63.5 billion), is one of the most prominent defence deals in the history of UAE-French relations. It includes the production of 80 fighter jets equipped with the latest defence technologies.

The acquisition of this type of aircraft comes as part of a comprehensive plan to modernise the UAE's defence capabilities, in line with security changes and challenges at the regional and international levels, the MOD said.

The aircraft were received during an official ceremony in Paris, attended by Mohammed bin Mubarak Al Mazrouei, Minister of State for Defence Affairs, along with other top Emirati and French officials.

"Our armed forces, thanks to the unlimited support of President Sheikh Mohamed, have achieved a qualitative leap in terms of equipment and modernisation, making them among the most efficient and prepared forces in the region and the world," Al Mazrouei said.

The strategy of the armed forces focuses on the careful acquisition of advanced weapons and equipment, aligned with the evolving dynamics of future conflicts and technological advancements, he added.

What makes the Rafale jets special

The Rafale aircraft have proven their efficiency in many military operations around the world, said Maj-Gen Rashid Mohammed Al Shamsi, commander of the Air Force.

The UAE's acquisition of these jets supports the building of advanced and integrated armed forces and enhances the state’s plans to develop the capabilities of its air force and air defence systems.

The Rafale aircraft are characterised by technologies that enable the implementation of multiple missions such as reconnaissance and attacking land and sea targets with high accuracy, making them a qualitative addition to the UAE Air Force, said Maj-Gen Al Shamsi.