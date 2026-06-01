UAE recalls two 'Goodbye All Insects' products; one contains prohibited substance

UAE's Emirates Drug Establishment (EDE) has ordered the recall of two insecticide products sold under the brand name "Goodbye All Insects", both manufactured by SCITRA.

The recall applies to

"Goodbye All Insects Max Kills in One Spray"

"Goodbye All Insects Spray ".

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What prompted the recall?

The recall order was issued after the authority detected regulatory and technical violations related to the marketing of products that were not registered with the EDE.

Moreover, one of the recalled products was found containing a prohibited substance. It was immediately withdrawn from the market to prevent further circulation and minimise potential risks to consumers.

Another factor was discrepancies in the concentration levels of active ingredients in one of the products, which were found not to comply with approved specifications and relevant international standards.

What action is being taken?

EDE is working to remove the affected products from retail outlets and online marketplaces, in collaboration with relevant regulatory authorities across the UAE.

Consumers who have purchased the products have been urged to stop using them immediately and refrain from buying, selling or distributing them.

EDE said the recall comes as part of ongoing efforts by UAE authorities to strengthen oversight of pesticides and other products with potential implications for public health and the environment.

The measures protect consumers, safeguard the environment, and help maintain confidence in the marketplace.