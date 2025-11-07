UAE recalls Hong Thai inhaler due to microbial contamination

The Emirates Drug Establishment (EDE) has issued a recall of Hong Thai Herbal Inhaler (Yadom) from UAE markets, according to a statement published by the authority on November 3.

Laboratory tests have confirmed microbial contamination in several locally distributed batches of the Thai herbal nasal inhaler, the circular added.

In October, Thailand's food and drug administration recalled a batch of the popular inhaler after saying that it failed to meet the required standards in microbial contamination tests.

The FDA, in a 3-page advisory, said that the Batch '000332' of 'Herbal Inhaler Formula 2' failed microbial contamination standards. The manufacturing company, Hong Thai, swiftly issued a statement, emphasising that "customer safety is [their] highest priority", while informing customers that they were aware of the issue.

After the Thai warning, the EDE took immediate action and tested all batches available in the local market to verify their safety, and the laboratory analyses confirmed microbial contamination levels exceeding the permissible limits for inhalation products set by international pharmacopeial standards.

Such high levels pose potential health risks to users, the EDE clarified. As a result, it ordered the withdrawal of all batches of the product from circulation, not just the one identified by Thai regulators.

The recalled batch carries registration number G 309/62, batch 000332 (manufactured on 09 December 2024, expiry 08 December 2027). Approximately 200,000 units from the affected batch were recalled in the UAE.

"The withdrawal is being carried out in coordination with municipalities and other regulatory authorities to ensure the product’s complete removal from all points of sale, including online platforms," EDE said.

It called on the public to stop using the product and to safely dispose of any units they may have. Consumers who have purchased Hong Thai Herbal Inhaler (Yadom), batch 000332 (manufactured on 09 December 2024, expiry 08 December 2027) are advised to stop using it immediately.

The EDE has advised UAE residents to seek medical attention if they experience any unusual symptoms after inhalation, such as shortness of breath, nasal irritation, or persistent dizziness.