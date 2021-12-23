UAE: Real Christmas trees sell for up to Dh2,000 each as demand rises

The floods have killed scores of people, left tens of thousands displaced, and triggered widespread damage
UAE1 day ago
Most Christmas trees in the UAE are imported from Denmark, Canada and the US, with the festive trees witnessing a rise in demand this year at the flower market in Satwa.
Adam Ansif from Al Madina Garden believes that the demand for real Christmas trees shot high as the residents did not get to celebrate Christmas satisfyingly for the last two years.
“We sold over 700 trees, which is a huge number, and we have a few more left which will be taken.” Adam said.
“Every shop here may have sold over 700 and there are a lot of shops that sell these.”
ALSO READ:
The biggest festival celebrated worldwide, Christmas, is a festival of gifts, lights, warmth and togetherness where families and friends gather with lavish meals, gratitude and laughter. Decorating the coniferous Christmas tree, which may be fir or pine, with colourful lights and ornaments is integral to the festivities.
Arif, a sales executive at a flower shop in Satwa, said that these trees take about 12 to 15 days to arrive in Dubai from the source.
“We get multiple types of Christmas trees. The tree size and shape depend on the land where it is sourced from.”
Adam added that the most in-demand tree is the Canadian Noble fir because of a few special characters it possesses.
“The Canadian tree has got a special fragrance and lasts more than a month. The shape of the tree is also preferred by many – these characteristic makes it a little expensive,”
Adam also added that the Denmark Nordmann Fir is also a fast-moving as it has got good angular branches.
“The angular branches make it easy for decoration and lightings. The branches of these tree are perfect to hang candies and gifts.”
The price of these trees depends on the size, said Zahid Hussain working at National Flowers.
“The prize for a two-foot tree starts at Dh250 and goes up to Dh2,000.”
What can you do with the Christmas tree after the festival?
After the festival, the tree is normally disposed of due to its shelf life and leaves falling, which makes it difficult to clean. But there are ways to preserve the tree for use next year.
Zahid said that a few scientific procedures can preserve the tree, but the success rate is just fifty per cent considering the climatic conditions in the UAE.
“Hormonal rooting is one such procedure. The procedure can be only done outdoors if one has a garden.”
“This is a quite expensive procedure and difficult to maintain, but I have heard there are a few people in the UAE who were successful in preserving the tree for consecutive years,”
Adam added that the tree branches are used in the garden post the festival, and some make showpieces out of it.
- ayaz@khaleejtimes.com
The floods have killed scores of people, left tens of thousands displaced, and triggered widespread damage
UAE1 day ago
A guide to ensure that you don’t miss out on any offers or opportunities
UAE1 day ago
The satellite will have the largest telescope ever developed in the country
UAE1 day ago
The 78-year-old entrepreneur passed away in Kozhikode, Kerala, following health complications
UAE1 day ago
Late entrepreneur recalled how worked in a showroom made of mud when he came to the emirate in 1966
UAE1 day ago
New design has been implemented for learner's vehicles
UAE1 day ago
Next milestone is the launch in orbit of the satellite from the ISS in Q1 2022
UAE1 day ago
The 46-year-old man had suffered a leg injury during the trip
UAE1 day ago