UAE: Real Christmas trees sell for up to Dh2,000 each as demand rises

Most trees are imported from US, Denmark and Canada during the festive season

Published: Thu 23 Dec 2021, 4:13 PM Last updated: Thu 23 Dec 2021, 4:14 PM

Most Christmas trees in the UAE are imported from Denmark, Canada and the US, with the festive trees witnessing a rise in demand this year at the flower market in Satwa.

Adam Ansif from Al Madina Garden believes that the demand for real Christmas trees shot high as the residents did not get to celebrate Christmas satisfyingly for the last two years.

“We sold over 700 trees, which is a huge number, and we have a few more left which will be taken.” Adam said.

“Every shop here may have sold over 700 and there are a lot of shops that sell these.”

The biggest festival celebrated worldwide, Christmas, is a festival of gifts, lights, warmth and togetherness where families and friends gather with lavish meals, gratitude and laughter. Decorating the coniferous Christmas tree, which may be fir or pine, with colourful lights and ornaments is integral to the festivities.

Arif, a sales executive at a flower shop in Satwa, said that these trees take about 12 to 15 days to arrive in Dubai from the source.

“We get multiple types of Christmas trees. The tree size and shape depend on the land where it is sourced from.”

Adam added that the most in-demand tree is the Canadian Noble fir because of a few special characters it possesses.

“The Canadian tree has got a special fragrance and lasts more than a month. The shape of the tree is also preferred by many – these characteristic makes it a little expensive,”

Adam also added that the Denmark Nordmann Fir is also a fast-moving as it has got good angular branches.

“The angular branches make it easy for decoration and lightings. The branches of these tree are perfect to hang candies and gifts.”

The price of these trees depends on the size, said Zahid Hussain working at National Flowers.

“The prize for a two-foot tree starts at Dh250 and goes up to Dh2,000.”

What can you do with the Christmas tree after the festival?

After the festival, the tree is normally disposed of due to its shelf life and leaves falling, which makes it difficult to clean. But there are ways to preserve the tree for use next year.

Zahid said that a few scientific procedures can preserve the tree, but the success rate is just fifty per cent considering the climatic conditions in the UAE.

“Hormonal rooting is one such procedure. The procedure can be only done outdoors if one has a garden.”

“This is a quite expensive procedure and difficult to maintain, but I have heard there are a few people in the UAE who were successful in preserving the tree for consecutive years,”

Adam added that the tree branches are used in the garden post the festival, and some make showpieces out of it.

