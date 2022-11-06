UAE: Get real Christmas trees for as low as Dh216 as vendors start receiving pre-orders

The trees in the Emirates lasts at least a month and should be set up and watered appropriately for it to stay strong and healthy

By Lamya Tawfik Published: Sun 6 Nov 2022, 4:40 PM Last updated: Sun 6 Nov 2022, 4:46 PM

With only seven weeks until Christmas, UAE residents can barely hold their excitement - planning and drawing a list to make their house season-ready. Expats have started pre-ordering the centrepiece of their decorations - the Christmas tree, which is imported from Europe and the USA by vendors across the UAE.

"We source all our Christmas trees from a sustainable tree farm in the south of the island Fyn in Denmark, where our farmer has been growing Christmas trees for more than 25 years," said Daniel Cabral, Procurement Director, Sea Freight at Kibsons.

He said they have already started receiving pre-orders from customers through their website and app and are offering a pre-order discount of 15%. "The trees will be delivered to your home or delivery location on either November 29th or 30th," he said.

James Bartlett, Horticultural Buyer, Ace, also said pre-orders for their trees have started and will continue until December 10. "The trees will be delivered from the 11th to 24th," he said, adding that they have a two-week pre-order system prior to receiving the trees in the store.

Christmas tree prices range from Dh216 – Dh399 for the small trees (1.5m – 1.8m), Dh361 – Dh499 for the medium trees (1.75 m – 2.1 m) and Dh467 – Dh599 for the large trees (2.00 m – 2.4 m).

In a post-Covid almost normalised world, Daniel said that this year is different. "On average, we have seen growth year on year in demand, but this year is special; we are excited to see where our sales end up," he said.

Both vendors said their trees last at least a month in the UAE. "We understand that our trees last over a month. Thankfully we have not received customer complaints, and we believe this is attributed to our strong focus on quality and maintaining the cold chain, from our farmer to your home, thus ensuring a healthy and strong tree," said Daniel.

The tree needs to be set up and watered appropriately for it to stay strong and healthy. "With adequate water provided every week into the stand, they can last up to two months," said James adding that where it is placed in the house can also contribute to its longevity. Placing them under the AC, for instance, will make the tree dry out quicker.

When searching for tree suppliers, Daniel said that Kibsons focuses on sustainability and good growing practices and a farmer with expertise in selecting high-quality Christmas trees suitable for the UAE. "We have worked with our farmer to ensure that they have selected some of the best Nordmann Fir variety trees available," he said.

According to James, quality and availability for the season are very important. "We pride ourselves on being a destination for customers finding their perfect Christmas tree," he said, adding that this year Ace will be stocking Fraser Fir trees. "They'll be very full and bushy trees with plenty of branches for hanging decorations," he said.

In case you were wondering what to do with trees after Christmas, Kibsons is offering their customers the option to collect the Christmas tree when they choose to take it down and can even deliver it back cut as firewood. "Alternatively, we utilise the trees as composite," said Daniel. Ace has partnered with Yes Full Circle Solution to recycle the trees, James said.

