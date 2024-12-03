UAE: Ready for 2025? 5 new rules that will go into effect next year

As the UAE gears up to welcome the new year, residents should take note of key rules and regulations set to take effect in 2025.

From allowing residents who turned 17 to obtain driving licenses to introducing mandatory food labelling requirements in the capital, these updates will have an undeniable impact on most residents' lives.

Here's an overview of the most anticipated changes coming your way next year.

Stay up to date with the latest news. Follow KT on WhatsApp Channels.

Federal traffic law

On March 29, a new federal decree law on traffic regulations will come into effect, lowering the minimum age limit for drivers by one year to 17 years old.

In addition to this, the country will prohibit driving vehicles that make a lot of noise, and will not allow the use of car horns within cities except to prevent danger or accidents.

The new regulations also prevent pedestrians from crossing roads with speed limits exceeding 80kmph. Authorities explained that those who do not comply will bear any civil or criminal liability.

They have also warned of "deterrent penalties" for serious violations that may cause fatal accidents. These include driving under the influence of alcohol or any narcotic substance; hit-and-run cases; jaywalking; or driving in a valley in time of flooding.

Transporting hazardous materials or unusual loads will require a permit from the relevant authority, the new law said.

Nutrition grading system

Starting June 1, mandatory nutrition grades must be placed on five food items as part of a new labelling system launched by quality control and health officials in Abu Dhabi.

Products found on supermarket shelves without Nutri-Mark, which grades the nutritional content of a food item, will be withdrawn and concerned parties will be fined. This will also apply to items that are displaying a higher grading than they should.

Nutri-Mark grades the nutritious value of a certain item from A to E, with A being the most healthy. The first phase of the new scheme applies to baked goods, oils, dairy, children’s food and beverages.

The new system aims to tackle obesity by providing consumers with clear and easy-to-understand information about the nutritional values of products, said Dr Ahmed Al Khazraji, Acting Director-General of Abu Dhabi Public Health Centre.

More food items will be included under Nutri-Mark after the first phase.

Mandatory women representation

A new decision by the UAE Ministry of Economy stipulates that starting January 1, women must be represented on private joint-stock companies' boards of directors.

At least one seat must be allocated for women after the end of the current board's term, according to the new decision.

The decision aims to expand the presence and representation of women on the boards of directors of private joint-stock companies.

Mandatory pre-marital genetic testing