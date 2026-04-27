Are UAE residents still reading books? New data reveals digital habit is taking over

UAE residents are reading an average of six printed books a year, with digital and audio formats outpacing traditional reading at nine books annually, according to the latest UAE National Reading Index 2025 released on Tuesday.

The findings point to a clear shift in how people consume content, even as reading remains firmly embedded in daily life. More than half of the population (54 per cent) reads every day, while 40.7 per cent own home libraries and 43.3 per cent have dedicated reading spaces, signalling that books still hold a strong place in households.

The nationwide study, conducted by the Ministry of Culture in collaboration with the Federal Competitiveness and Statistics Center, surveyed 3,367 citizens and residents across all emirates, including writers, students, teachers, and parents.

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Digital rise, deep reading dips

While overall engagement remains high, the report highlights a growing preference for fast, digital reading. Nearly 90 per cent (89.9 percent) of respondents access reading material through social media, cementing its role as a dominant knowledge platform.

However, this shift comes with trade-offs. The index points to a decline in deep reading habits and limited knowledge retention, with only 32.1 percent of respondents consistently documenting what they read. Time constraints remain the biggest barrier, cited by 75.7 percent of participants.

Families drive early reading culture

The study underscores the influence of early upbringing, with 84.3 percent of respondents saying they were encouraged to read as children by parents or family members. On average, people spend around six hours a week reading.

Despite this, participation in reading clubs remains low at just 9.6 percent, suggesting room for more community-driven initiatives.

Strong appetite to read more

Encouragingly, 85.5 percent of respondents said they want to read more, while 67.2 percent credited cultural initiatives with motivating their reading habits.

Online book purchases remain the most common source of reading material at 44.9 percent, though the figure has dropped from 53.4 percent in 2023, reflecting a broader diversification in access channels.

Arabic reading on the rise

The report also highlights evolving language preferences. English remains the most widely used language for reading at 48.7 percent, but Arabic is gaining ground, rising to 27.2 percent from 24.6 percent in 2023.

Emirati literature gains recognition

Among writers, 91.9 percent said they prefer reading Emirati literature, while 75 percent believe it reflects the country’s cultural and social landscape, a notable increase from previous years.

Support for the literary sector is also growing. More than 72 percent of writers said the publishing industry plays a key role in promoting creative output, while 86 percent highlighted the importance of literary awards and competitions.

‘Strategic tool’ for policy

Mubarak Al Nakhi, Undersecretary of the Ministry of Culture, said the index serves as a “strategic tool” to guide cultural policies and expand impactful initiatives.

“The results reflect the continued development of the national reading landscape and the growing role of digital and cultural initiatives in strengthening reading behaviours,” he said.