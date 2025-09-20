UAE: Ras Al Khaimah to monitor food safety standards in home-based projects

Ras Al Khaimah Municipality has introduced a food control programme aimed at improving safety standards in home-based food projects. The initiative, which supports the emirate’s Vision 2030, takes a risk-based regulatory approach that combines education with long-term compliance requirements.

According to Orwa Mudathir, Director of the Food Control Department, the programme falls under the “Year of Community” initiative and is designed to help families producing food at home meet approved health standards. “It is a structured regulatory programme that balances risk management with support for the growth of this sector,” he said.

The municipality described the programme as the first in Ras Al Khaimah to introduce a participatory model of governance, where both regulators and licence holders have defined roles under federal and local legislation. A regulatory manual has been prepared to outline minimum health and safety requirements tailored to home licences.

Inspections will be carried out using a field-based risk assessment system. Officials said violations will be addressed in stages, starting with reminders and warnings before escalating to fines if necessary.

“The goal is to provide guidance and highlight best practices, while licence holders take responsibility for implementing standards,” Mudathir said.

The programme was being introduced in coordination with Ras Al Khaimah’s Department of Economic Development. Last week, the two entities jointly conducted an awareness campaign on food safety for home-based businesses. More than 30 holders of the “Ras Al Ghad” home licence took part, receiving advice on preventive measures, licensing requirements, and project sustainability.

Aisha Obaid Al Ayyan, Director of Business Development at the Department of Economic Development, emphasised the importance of businesses adhering to municipal safety regulations and cooperating with inspectors. She said additional awareness workshops covering the food and beverage sector are planned.