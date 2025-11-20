UAE: Ras Al Khaimah International Airport to build new VVIP terminal

Ras Al Khaimah International Airport will build a new VVIP terminal and private jet hangar to serve high-end travellers heading to the emirate’s beach resorts and the $3.9-billion Wynn Al Marjan Island, the first integrated gaming resort that is set to open in early 2027. The project was announced at the Dubai Airshow in partnership with Falcon Executive Aviation, part of Alex Group Investment.

Under the agreement, Falcon will develop and operate a new Fixed Base Operation (FBO) facility comprising a 1,500sqm terminal, an 8,000sqm multi-purpose hangar and 9,000sqm of apron and aircraft parking areas. The airport said the development supports Ras Al Khaimah’s wider aviation and tourism growth plans, leveraging its location 15 minutes from the emirate’s main beachfront destinations and the forthcoming resort.

The VVIP terminal will include a Royal lounge, four VVIP lounges and premium hospitality areas, with airside facilities such as a helipad, ample aircraft parking and space designated for emerging vertical mobility solutions. The hangar will support a range of private jets, including ultra-long-range aircraft, and provide maintenance and operational capabilities.

Sheikh Salem bin Sultan bin Saqr Al Qasimi, Chairman of Ras Al Khaimah’s Department of Civil Aviation and Chairman of RAK International Airport, said the facility strengthens the emirate’s aviation infrastructure and enhances its ability to welcome high-value visitors, investors and partners. He said the project also supports long-term tourism sustainability goals through advanced technologies and environmentally responsible design.

Sultan Rashit Abdulla Rashit Al Shene, Founder and Chairman of Alex Group Investment, said the expansion aligns with the company’s plan to elevate private aviation services across the UAE and complements its operations at Dubai Al Maktoum VIP Terminal.

Designed to meet LEED Gold standards, the facility will offset 35% of its energy use through solar power, use fully electric ground support equipment and enable sustainable aviation fuel. Construction will take 15 months, with the opening scheduled for the first quarter of 2027.