UAE: Rare T-rex skeleton, 7 billion-year-old meteorite to go on display

Houthi terror attack on Abu Dhabi: Airline helps Pakistani survivor fly home, reunite with family
The UAE's national airline offered Said Noor Khan a business class ticket, which he said was 'a royal treat'
UAE1 day ago
A new exhibition at Manarat Al Saadiyat will give the public the opportunity to experience a glimpse of what the planned Natural History Museum Abu Dhabi will offer.
Inspired by the architectural vernacular of the museum, which is designed to resemble natural rock formations, the exploratory space will tell the curatorial narrative of the Natural History Museum Abu Dhabi through a selection of objects from the museum collection.
Key exhibits include 'Stan' the 67 million year-old T-rex skeleton – a remarkable, mostly complete 39-foot-long (11.7 metres) Tyrannosaurus rex, which is one of the best-preserved and most studied fossils of this iconic predator from the Late Cretaceous Period. Known by scientists around the world, years of scientific studies of 'Stan' have furthered our knowledge of countless aspects of T-rex.
This will be joined by the 7 billion-year-old Murchison Meteorite, which famously crash-landed in Australia more than 40 years ago and has since revealed to scientists new information about the early solar system. Containing a huge range of organic 'stardust' compounds as well as pre-solar grains which formed over 7 billion years ago – long before our current solar system existed – the meteorite provides ancient insight into the very building blocks of life.
As well as learning about life before our planet existed, and the species that roamed the Earth long before humans, visitors will discover what Abu Dhabi was like 7 million years ago – when the emirate's western Al Dhafra region was a rich landscape of rivers, savanna grasslands and forests.
ALSO READ:
The exhibition will introduce visitors to the story of the Natural History Museum Abu Dhabi, which is due for completion in 2025. Once open, the museum will take visitors on a 13.8 billion-year journey through time and space, and include a thought-provoking perspective into a sustainable future for planet Earth.
The exhibition, which will take place at Manarat Al Saadiyat, will run until May 12, 2022.
The UAE's national airline offered Said Noor Khan a business class ticket, which he said was 'a royal treat'
UAE1 day ago
Certain shoppers can also avail of an extra 20% discount
UAE1 day ago
The 27-year-old was seemingly good health when he took the test to renew his residence permit
UAE1 day ago
The platform also provides access to advice, online training modules for CV writing and resources to find housing
UAE1 day ago
By measuring cycling traffic, urban planners can optimise routes and amenities that can support day-to-day activities
UAE1 day ago
Authorities urge motorists to follow up with the public parking administration to update their vehicle data, pay outstanding dues
UAE1 day ago
Five new water fountains have been installed at popular destinations and public parks
UAE1 day ago
According to Article 64 of the Traffic Law the fine for a parking violation is Dh500
UAE2 days ago