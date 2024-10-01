UAE: Rapid weather changes, less intense rainfall in coming days, says NCM

Published: Tue 1 Oct 2024, 6:00 AM

UAE residents should be prepared for rapid weather changes, including thunderstorms, in the coming days.

Rainfall intensity is expected to decrease starting today (Tuesday) and will continue to ease over the next few days, said a veteran weatherman from the National Centre of Meteorology (NCM).

This comes after light and moderate rains were witnessed in some parts of the UAE on Monday, September 30. An orange alert for heavy rain and thunder activity lasting until 9 pm on Monday was issued by the NCM.

In an interview with Khaleej Times, Dr Ahmed Habib, a climate expert from the NCM, said, “Yesterday (Monday), we experienced the effects of low pressure moving in from the southeast, bringing significant moisture from the Arabian Sea, which led to convective cloud formation, particularly during the daytime. However, this system will gradually shift southward. The moisture levels in the air will be lower than they were on Monday, and today’s (Tuesday) overall rainfall intensity will be less than yesterday’s.”

Al Ain, Fujairah areas to receive rainfall

Dr Habib said: “On Monday, this weather pattern extended to Dubai, but from today onward, it will primarily affect the southern regions, including parts of Al Ain and the central and southern areas of Al Dhafra, particularly around Madinat Zayed.

"Starting Wednesday, the country will experience northwesterly winds, resulting in fresh breezes and rough sea conditions. Additionally, we have chances of rain in the eastern parts of the country in the mountainous areas near Fujairah.”

However, the meteorologist noted that starting today (Tuesday), the UAE will experience the effects of a northwesterly wind.

Habib reiterated, “Gradually this will decrease and the clouds will be concentrated only in the southern parts of the country.”

Notably, as autumn transitions to gradual winter, temperatures fluctuate between warm and cold due to uneven heating of the Earth’s surface. During the day, the sun might still provide warmth, while at night, temperatures can drop significantly.

September is considered the last month of summer in the UAE, with temperatures starting to decrease especially during the night.

Asked if the country is expected to experience a decrease in temperature, Dr Habib said, “If there is no cloud cover, there won’t be any decrease in temperature, as there will be no alteration in the air mass.”