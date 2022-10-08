UAE: Ranveer Singh storms Abu Dhabi’s Yas Island, sweeps fans off their feet

The Indian actor was at the attraction as part of an all-expense paid three-day trip for the winners of a competition

by Ashwani Kumar Published: Sat 8 Oct 2022, 3:27 PM

Indian actor Ranveer Singh surprised his fans and the general public with special appearances at several destinations on Yas Island in Abu Dhabi.

Wherever he went, Ranveer, the island’s brand ambassador got mobbed by people of all ages – a reflection of his growing popularity. The ‘83’ actor bowled over everyone by taking selfies and inviting a few to experience thrilling rides at the world-class theme parks with him.

The activities at theme parks and malls involving Ranveer were as part of an all-expense paid three-day trip for the winners of a competition. Yas Island in collaboration with MakeMyTrip and Ranveer, welcomed 300 people, including 50 winners of the #FlyMeToYas social media competition, to a vacation with the actor.

The competition, a hook step challenge, needed fans to showcase their Ranveer-styled dance moves to the island’s ‘Yas Hai Khaas’ jingle, which was launched earlier in the year.

At an event held at Warner Bros. World Abu Dhabi, Ranveer promised everyone visiting the island a special and unique experience.

“What constitutes our lives is how we spend our time. What did you do with that time? The best thing you can do is to create memories, come together, and build memories that would last a lifetime with the people that you love. And there is no better place to do it than Yas Island. It has got something for everybody. There’s shopping, golf, award-winning theme parks, Ferrari World Abu Dhabi, Yas Waterworld Abu Dhabi, Warner Bros. World Abu Dhabi, Yas Mall, Yas Links Golf Course, and there is the Etihad Arena for larger-than-life experiences. So, everyone coming here can have a blast.”

Ranveer made a series of on-stage appearances at Ferrari World Abu Dhabi, Yas Mall and Yas Bay Waterfront. He was a bundle of energy wherever he went and performed.

The Bollywood superstar praised the role of Mohamed Abdalla Al Zaabi, Chief Executive Officer of Miral, in the development and management of assets on Yas Island.

“This is one of the best destinations in the world. Yas Island is doing something incredible every day to create experiences of a lifetime for people.”

Ranveer, who is also the brand ambassador of NBA India, made an appearance at NBA Abu Dhabi Games, which got hosted for the first time in the region.

ALSO READ: