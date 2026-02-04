UAE ranks highest globally for public satisfaction, says survey

Nearly one-third of people in the UAE are satisfied and have no problems and concerns related to the economy, job, government performance, safety and security, among others, according to a new global survey released on Wednesday.

Published by Gallup on the second day of the World Government Summit, the survey found that people in the UAE are more satisfied than in any other country in the world, followed by Gulf countries Kuwait and Bahrain.

Titled 'The World's Most Important Problem: What People Need Leaders to Hear in 2026', the study covered responses from adults in 107 countries and offered a view of what people identify as their country’s most pressing problem, and what they most want to see improved. While concerns fall into 12 broad categories, four themes dominate worldwide: economic issues, work and employment, politics and government, and safety and security.

Stay up to date with the latest news. Follow KT on WhatsApp Channels

“People don’t feel progress through GDP charts. They feel it through safety, dignity and opportunity in their daily lives. Leaders who ignore that risk solve the wrong problems,” said Jon Clifton, CEO of Gallup.

The survey found that environment (19 per cent), work and employment (12 per cent), infrastructure (12 per cent) and economy (7 per cent) were the top concerns of the UAE residents.

This shows that citizens and expatriates in the UAE have a strong confidence and trust in the direction this country is heading. This was reflected in the latest 2026 Edelman Trust Barometer released last month, placing the UAE highest globally in trust in government.

Importantly, globally, nearly 32 per cent of respondents believe the next generation will be better off on their own. In the UAE, that figure is nearly double at 63 per cent, as per the Edelman index.

The study found that people’s day-to-day experiences and perceptions shape national concerns more powerfully than external indicators alone.

Top global concerns

According to Gallup, the economy emerged as the most frequently cited national concern in 71 out of 107 countries surveyed.

Economic anxiety is most pronounced among young adults aged 15 to 34. Women are more likely than men to cite economic issues as their country’s top problem.

Work-related issues rank as the second most common national concern globally. While higher unemployment rates correspond with greater concern about work, the study shows dissatisfaction is not driven by joblessness alone. What matters more is people’s connection to the workforce itself.

In wealthier and more stable societies, public concern often centres on politics and governance, particularly where trust in institutions is weak. People with low confidence in institutions — including government, the judicial system, electoral integrity, the military and financial institutions — are more likely to identify politics as their country’s biggest problem.

In contrast, in countries experiencing war, violence or severe instability, concerns about physical safety and security eclipse all other priorities, including the economy and governance.

Among the countries most likely to cite physical safety and security as their most pressing national concern, nearly all have experienced major conflict or post-conflict instability. In these contexts, peace and stability dominate public consciousness, pushing other challenges into the background. In more peaceful nations, security rarely tops the list, allowing space for other national concerns to surface.