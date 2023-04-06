UAE ranks among top countries in 14 global health indicators: Official

He also highlighted the capabilities of the country's healthcare system, which demonstrates remarkable flexibility and readiness to efficiently respond to emergencies

by A Staff Reporter Published: Thu 6 Apr 2023, 3:31 PM

“The UAE has been ranked among the top countries globally in 14 health indicators and is actively developing new and comprehensive approaches using emerging technologies such as artificial intelligence and big data,” said Abdulrahman bin Mohamed Al Owais, Minister of Health and Prevention (MoHAP).

Speaking on the occasion of World Health Day, which falls annually on April 7 and is observed this year under the theme ‘Health for All,’ the minister said that this positions the UAE as a global leader in developing innovative and integrated approaches to address future health challenges and ensure the well-being of future generations.

Abdulrahman bin Mohamed Al Owais

“UAE is committed to supporting global efforts aimed at improving the efficiency of health systems, combating future epidemics and chronic diseases, and strengthening its partnership with the World Health Organization, which is celebrating its 75th anniversary this year.”

Dr Mohammed Salim Al Olama, Undersecretary of the Ministry of Health and Prevention (MoHAP), said that World Health Day provides an opportunity to celebrate the UAE's and global accomplishments in healthcare, which have significantly contributed to enhancing the quality of life.

Dr Mohammed Salim Al Olama

“We at the Ministry of Health and Prevention are determined to establish a world-class health system that meets the physical and mental health needs of all members of UAE's society. To do so, the Ministry will promote awareness of a healthy and balanced lifestyle through various initiatives and events aligned with the objectives of the National Policy to promote healthy lifestyles,” said Al Olama.

Resilience and readiness of the health system

Al Owais emphasised that the health challenges faced by the world highlighted the exceptional capabilities of the UAE’s health system, which demonstrated remarkable flexibility and readiness to respond to health emergencies with high efficiency; “thanks to its early adoption of advanced technology and foresight into the future.”

“The UAE has established an innovative and integrated health system, based on a well-thought-out roadmap that incorporates digital technologies and efficient cadres applying the best international practices.”

Sustainable future

Al Owais added: “The UAE has announced 2023 as the Year of Sustainability, in a bid to promote sustainability, and is resolute in enhancing its healthcare system to meet the [required] criteria.

This requires a revamp of the health policies and programs, as per the National Climate Change Plan of the UAE, where the ‘One Health Approach’ will be integrated into a national strategic framework and action plan to develop a health system that is both resilient and eco-friendly.

We look forward to establishing an innovative healthcare incubator, attracting international health professionals and expertise and investment from medical companies - all of which are crucial for a sustainable health future. This will further foster the UAE’s ability to maintain its position as a leader in the healthcare industry and remain competitive.”

ALSO READ: