UAE: RAK police carry out 78 mountain rescue missions in 2021

Authorities called on the public to follow all official rules and warnings

by Afkar Ali Ahmed Published: Sun 6 Feb 2022, 4:36 PM

The aviation rescue department of the Ras Al Khaimah Police carried out 78 mountain rescue missions in 2021.

The department also participated in 20 per cent of missions nationwide last year, and no deaths were reported.

Colonel Pilot Saeed Al Yamahi, Head of the Ras Al Khaimah Police rescue Aviation Department, said that the department enjoys great support and continuous attention by the leadership.

The department has provided support and assistance to the authorities to ensure the safety of citizens, residents, and tourists.

He added that during the rainy season, the department provides its services 24/7 to monitor the people who go to the mountainous areas and valleys despite the constant police warnings. The department faces an increase in rescue operations during the winter and rainy season as people become stranded or lost in these areas.

“The rescue crews, including pilots, assistants, are well prepared to carry out missions even though its fraught with dangers to ensure the safety of others,” Col. Al Yamahi said

He stressed that the department’s employees constantly undergo training and qualification courses to increase and maintain their work skills.

He called on the public to adhere to all official rules and warnings. Mountain sports enthusiasts are especially advised not to cut through valleys or especially rugged terrain during the rainy season.