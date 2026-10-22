UAE rainy season: 800 stormwater drains, 17 pumping stations on federal roads checked

The UAE Ministry of Energy and Infrastructure has checked the readiness of 800 stormwater drains and 17 pumping stations on federal roads as the country prepares for the rainy season.

The ministry said it is clearing waterways where wadis cross roads and deploying field teams, equipment and machinery to respond to water accumulation. The work is intended to help teams reach affected areas faster, limit traffic disruption and keep roads safe during different weather conditions.

Preparations also cover dams and other water infrastructure. The ministry said it is inspecting structures, removing sediment and checking discharge gates, waterways and monitoring systems to ensure they are ready to manage rainwater flows.

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Dams and wadis are monitored around the clock through a system of cameras and sensors that measure water levels and flow rates. An early flood-warning mechanism linked to the ministry’s control centre and relevant national authorities is designed to help identify potential risks, issue alerts and support a response to protect lives and property.

The ministry’s control centre also monitors conditions across the federal road network in real time. It can coordinate the deployment of emergency and maintenance teams to affected locations with other authorities.

Eng Mohammed Al Mansoori, undersecretary for Infrastructure and Transport Affairs at the ministry, said protecting lives and property and maintaining essential services were key priorities in the authority's rainy-season plans.

“Preparations for the rainy season begin well in advance, with assessments of federal roads, dams, and water infrastructure, the identification of priority locations, and enhanced field team capabilities to respond effectively to various weather conditions,” he said.

The ministry is also coordinating with federal and local partners to review emergency plans, share information and strengthen field response procedures.

Al Mansoori said the approach combines preventive maintenance, continuous monitoring and coordinated field response to reduce the impact of rainfall on traffic and maintain services.