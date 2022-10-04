UAE rains: Students develop project on impact of rainfall in Abu Dhabi

Tue 4 Oct 2022

Three UAE students have developed a study project that deals with the future climatic effects, including the impact of rainfall on the drainage system of Abu Dhabi emirate.

The project, which is a study of the future of rainfall and its impact on the emirate's infrastructure, was created by Maitha Al Ketbi, Shawq Al Attas, and Sarah Ibrahim, graduates from Khalifa University's College of Civil Engineering.

One of the students, Maitha Al Ketbi said the team used statistics and data from Abu Dhabi Airports from 2000 to 2021. They studied and analysed the data through graphs, while working on future climate changes in Abu Dhabi.

“The study was conducted on 3 areas, namely, Habshan, Abu Dhabi City and Al Wathba. This study is the first of its kind in the emirate,” she said.

Al Ketbi explained that the project is based on statistics dealing with rainfall rates and their impact on infrastructure and drainage systems. This necessitates taking the necessary precautions in the direction of rainfall, whether it is heavy, moderate or light.

“The project can also help municipalities take the right decisions on developing drainage projects, infrastructure, the volume of congestion on the streets, as well as the surrounding areas.This calls for designing streets that resist the volume of rain water, or modifying them with appropriate drainage systems, or expansion procedures,” said Al Ketbi adding that the next step of their project will address “rain seeding”, which means increasing the amounts of precipitation and take action regarding the direction of the expected risks.

She added that the project will help in designing and planning cities better. The study, she said, is useful for engineers to help them implement construction projects in the correct manner.

“It also helps engineers and designers to put the effects of climate impact at forefront for designs of streets and buildings, in anticipation of the amount of rainfall so that the street is not obstructed or congested, which reduces traffic accidents, through the establishment of a good drainage system for the surface flow of water,” said Al Ketbi.

