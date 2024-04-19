UAE rains: Some inter-city bus routes resume amid disruptions

Dressed in all black, the man was seen directing traffic for nearly six hours
After record-breaking rains hit the UAE, roads were flooded and public transport services were severely disrupted.
The Roads and Transport Authority (RTA) has been working round the clock to carry out maintenance work to resume operations.
Stay up to date with the latest news. Follow KT on WhatsApp Channels.
In a post on X on Friday, April 19, RTA announced that passengers can now use inter-city bus services along the following routes:
Authorities in Dubai have revealed the sheer scale of efforts to restore normalcy. Teams from various government entities in the emirate continue to work around the clock to ensure the full restoration of services and smooth traffic flow on roads.
The Roads and Transport Authority (RTA) deployed over 2,500 response personnel, including engineers, technicians, workers, contractors, and suppliers. It mobilised 400 pumps, 300 tanks, and over 200 trucks and bulldozers.
Since Wednesday, authorities have also been instructed to study the infrastucture and prepare plans in response to natural crises.
ALSO READ:
Dressed in all black, the man was seen directing traffic for nearly six hours
Four others to drive away a luxury vehicle each
Despite repeated warnings, the restaurant failed to take effective measures to rectify the serious violations
The Pakistan Consulate-General in the emirate quickly mobilised its teams to help those affected by floods and service disruptions
Some restaurants across the UAE have put out a notice asking all those who need a meal, to stop by and get one – at no cost at all
Etihad Airways announced the resumption of scheduled operations
Abu Dhabi Stem Cells Centre and Emirates Red Crescent will hold fundraising initiatives to finance BMT procedures for patients in need
To assist Indian nationals at the Dubai airport, the Consulate General of India in Dubai has operationalised emergency helpline numbers