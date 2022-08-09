UAE rains: Indian consulate receives 80 applications for passports lost, damaged in floods

Officials visited flood-affected areas and assured all necessary assistance

Photo: KT file

by A Staff Reporter Published: Tue 9 Aug 2022, 7:00 PM

The Consulate General of India in Dubai has organised a special seva camp for citizens whose passports got damaged or lost after heavy rains flooded their homes in the UAE’s east.

The consulate has received around 80 such passport applications in the camp organised at BLS centres in Fujairah and Kalba. The mission hosted the camp after requests from Indian associations and diaspora members in the flood-affected areas, the consulate said.

“Applications from Indian nationals whose passports have been damaged/lost in floods were accepted on Gratis basis and this will continue for the next three weeks till August 28,” said Ramkumar Thangaraj, consul (Passport, Attestation and Education). “Officials from the consulate visited the flood-affected areas and assured all necessary assistance to the affected Indian nationals.”

Heavy rains battered the country’s east recently. Hundreds of people had to be evacuated from their flooded homes and placed in temporary accommodations and hotels.

As Khaleej Times reported last week, expatriates had requested assistance from their diplomatic missions after the floods destroyed their passports and other documents.

Fujairah resident Ali Chekidappuram had said that passports of his entire family were damaged while they were trying to escape.

Ali Chekidappuram. Photo: File

Dr Puthoor Hameed, president of Fujairah Indian Association, had said that more than 100 Indians have “lost everything”, including their passports and other personal documents.

Hassan Afzal Khan, consul-general at Pakistan Consulate, Dubai, earlier said that the mission is helping those seeking assistance regarding lost passports and documents.

Philippines Consul-General Renato N. Dueñas, Jr, said then: “For those whose passport was damaged, they may come to the Consulate without an appointment and at their convenience.”

ALSO READ: