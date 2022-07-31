UAE rains: Flood assessment committee inspects damaged internal roads, highway in RAK

Authorities warn residents living especially in mountainous areas, valleys, and near main roads to be cautious and stay away from valleys and torrents

By WAM Published: Sun 31 Jul 2022, 6:35 PM

The Ras Al Khaimah rain and flood damage committee inspected the internal and highway roads in the emirate to assess the damages of rain and floods witnessed over the past two days.

This inspection was conducted by Brigadier General Dr. Mohammad Saeed Al Hamidi, Director-General of Central Operations, during his field visit to areas damaged by floods and rain.

Several senior officers and representatives of the Ministry of Energy and Infrastructure and other concerned departments accompanied him.

The tour was organised under the directives of Major General Ali Abdullah bin Alwan Al Nuaimi, Commander-in-Chief of Ras Al Khaimah Police and Head of the emirate’s Local Emergency and Crisis Management Team.

During the tour, they inspected all flooded sites and roads and assessed roads and bridges damaged by excessive rainfall and valley run-off.

The committee also prepared a detailed report on the damage and the necessary measures that must be taken to reduce risks and enhance security under the Ministry of Interior’s strategy to strengthen road security, maintain safety and protect lives and property.

The committee called on the public, living especially in mountainous areas, valleys, and near main roads, to be cautious and stay away from valleys and torrents.

They were advised to take alternative routes and immediately report any damage in the streets or accidents on the emergency numbers to the operations room of the Ras Al Khaimah Police, which works around the clock.

