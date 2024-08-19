E-Paper

UAE: Rains expected in some areas until August 23; dusty conditions to continue

The winds will cause blowing dust and sand, reducing horizontal visibility

Published: Mon 19 Aug 2024, 8:30 AM

Last updated: Mon 19 Aug 2024, 8:31 AM

Residents in some parts of the UAE can expect spells of rainfall over the coming days, according to a forecast by the National Centre of Meteorology (NCM).

From Monday, August 19, until Friday, August 23, the weather is expected to be partly cloudy to cloudy over most areas of the country, with a chance of rainfall over the eastern and southern areas.


Winds are expected to be light to moderate and fresh at times, blowing from the southeast to northeast, with a speed reaching 40kmph causing blowing dust and sand. The dusty and sandy conditions brought about by the winds will reduce horizontal visibility, so residents have to exercise caution especially when driving.

Stay up to date with the latest news. Follow KT on WhatsApp Channels.


Arabian Gulf and Oman Sea will see sight to moderate waves, which could get rough at times.

Over the past four days, the weather had been partly cloudy and dusty, with scattered rains in some parts of the country. The weather today is expected to be partly cloudy to cloudy, especially over some southern and eastern areas. It might rain over the east coast due to the appearance of low clouds.

Temperatures will go as low as 26°C in the mountains parts of the country and 27°C in internal areas today. Meanwhile, they will reach up to 47°C in internal areas. Humidity can go as low as 15 per cent in the mountains, and is expected to hit 85 per cent in the coastal areas and islands.

