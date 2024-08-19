UAE: Rains expected in some areas until August 23; dusty conditions to continue

The Flycatcher 30 can also be utilised for media coverage, capable of carrying professional cameras to capture live footage and transmit events
Residents in some parts of the UAE can expect spells of rainfall over the coming days, according to a forecast by the National Centre of Meteorology (NCM).
From Monday, August 19, until Friday, August 23, the weather is expected to be partly cloudy to cloudy over most areas of the country, with a chance of rainfall over the eastern and southern areas.
Winds are expected to be light to moderate and fresh at times, blowing from the southeast to northeast, with a speed reaching 40kmph causing blowing dust and sand. The dusty and sandy conditions brought about by the winds will reduce horizontal visibility, so residents have to exercise caution especially when driving.
Stay up to date with the latest news. Follow KT on WhatsApp Channels.
Arabian Gulf and Oman Sea will see sight to moderate waves, which could get rough at times.
Over the past four days, the weather had been partly cloudy and dusty, with scattered rains in some parts of the country. The weather today is expected to be partly cloudy to cloudy, especially over some southern and eastern areas. It might rain over the east coast due to the appearance of low clouds.
Temperatures will go as low as 26°C in the mountains parts of the country and 27°C in internal areas today. Meanwhile, they will reach up to 47°C in internal areas. Humidity can go as low as 15 per cent in the mountains, and is expected to hit 85 per cent in the coastal areas and islands.
ALSO READ:
The Flycatcher 30 can also be utilised for media coverage, capable of carrying professional cameras to capture live footage and transmit events
In a social media post, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs urged its citizens to follow safety instructions issued by the authorities
The authority uses digital and innovative communication channels to connect with visitors
Residents can expect humid conditions by night which will continue until Monday morning over some western areas
Authorities and banks have routinely advised residents to be vigilant and verify the authenticity of websites before making online transactions
Attendees adorned cultural dresses, and a ‘tumpeng’ dish, symbolising prosperity and gratitude, was served during the celebration
When his pastime became a full-blown business, he sold his car to finance his venture
With its programmes that focus on Islamic teachings and Quranic sciences, it can help spread a culture of kindness and tolerance, says a resident