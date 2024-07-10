The service will be available to customers holding credit cards of 5 banks
As temperatures continue to soar across the country, the mercury touched a new high of 50.8℃ on July 9. During the scorching season, residents have been warned of heat exhaustion, and doctors have shared tips and precautionary measures to be taken.
The country has in place several initiatives to relieve workers and delivery riders during the hot season. Now, residents seeking some much needed relief can beat the heat with these 5 free things.
Stay up to date with the latest news. Follow KT on WhatsApp Channels.
Missing the feeling of cool raindrops hitting your face? Summer is no deterrent for UAE, where rain can be seen in the midst of scorching heat. At Sharjah's Zawaya Walk, you can now go for a stroll in the rain even as temperatures peak in the country.
Bring along an umbrella or go along empty handed. The rain shows are free for all during this summer! The shows take place for 5 minutes each at 1 hour intervals starting 9am between 12pm, and then from 5pm to 11pm.
Nothing says summer like a craving for ice cream.
Exclusively, workers and delivery riders can benefit from the Al Freej fridge where volunteers distribute free icecream, juices and cold water, continuing until August 23.
Until end of July, juice, meals, and other gifts will be distributed to workers in the Al Hamriya area in Sharjah, where 600 workers have already benefited.
Roads and Transport Authority (RTA) also distributed free ice cream for everyone in Metro stations on June 10 and 11.
Quench your thirst with this drink that not just keeps you cool, but also provides much-needed hydration during the hot season. Madurai Restaurant in Abu Shagara will provide free buttermilk to anyone who walks in during the peak summer hours, 11am to 3pm.
Babu Murugan, the restaurant's owner, announced that this initiative would continue all throughout the season. Lower in fat than regular milk, the drink is rich in electrolytes, he said.
During the summer, drinking lots of water is one of doctors' essential tips to ensure safety and prevent exhaustion. Carry reusable water bottles, drink up for free and prevent dehydration.
In Sharjah, the kindness of a 68-year-old Pakistani biker has helped keep his community hydrated. From his car, Mohammad Dawood distributes free bottled water on weekends, a tradition since four years. Under an initiative by Dubai Can, residents in the city can get free water in over 50 refill stations across the city. The stations run all-year round, and started in 2022.
Want to workout for free this summer? You no longer have to go to a park to do so. Beat the outdoor heat with free access to an indoor gym in Dubai Sports World (DSW), the region's largest indoor sports destination.
All visitors can use the gym for free from 8am to 12pm during the summer. In addition, several free activities such as yoga lessons and running clubs will also be held for residents over the season.
(With inputs from Mazhar Farooqui and Nasreen Abdulla)
ALSO READ:
The service will be available to customers holding credit cards of 5 banks
This marks an increase compared to July 2023, with 1,364 more pensioners and beneficiaries
The initiative will support eligible newly married nationals, who are employed and hold an Abu Dhabi family book
Experts have observed behavioural issues in children exposed to excessive screen time, such as heightened aggression and trouble concentrating
Some expats haven't seen their relatives for decades and say that 'visiting home remains a distant dream'
Residents have been warned not to approach the area
Experts have warned that regular maintenance of air-conditioning units is extremely important during the hot weather
Sometimes, clinics refuse accepting surrendered pets due to lack of availability, especially during the peak season