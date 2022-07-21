UAE rain enhancement researchers explore new scientific breakthroughs in US

Delegation shares insights and experiences on current projects in Emirates

Published: Thu 21 Jul 2022, 4:27 PM

A UAE Research Program for Rain Enhancement Science (UAEREP) roadshow has concluded a series of productive meetings exploring new scientific breakthroughs with institutions and stakeholders across the United States.

The delegation also reached out to existing and potential collaborators to encourage applications for its upcoming 5th Cycle beginning in 2023. The US visits complemented the Program’s ongoing roadshow in the UAE aimed at strengthening local partnerships.

The delegation's US itinerary enabled them to share insights and experiences on current UAE and local rain enhancement projects and explore new research and outreach opportunities.

Dr Abdulla Al Mandous, Director of National Center for Meteorology (NCM), which runs UAEREP, said: “Our successful roadshows in the US and UAE demonstrates the UUAEREP’s international prominence as a focal point for new scientific and technological breakthroughs. Its support can help advance global rain enhancement.”

Commenting on the visits, Alya Mazroui, Director of the UAE Research Program for Rain Enhancement Science, said: “I am sure that we will continue to open new avenues for collaboration with our partners to help advance rain enhancement research and develop new solutions to strengthen global water security.”

The US roadshow kicked off with a meeting with Dr. Luca Delle Monache who is exploring the use of artificial intelligence (AI) to improve precipitation estimates and enable enhanced forecasting and cloud targeting.

Following its visit to San Diego, the UAEREP team met Sheikh Mohamed bin Khalifa Al Nahyan, Acting Consul General at the UAE Consulate in Los Angeles, and locally-based UAE students to discuss broadening the program’s network of stakeholders and raising awareness of its achievements in the US.

The delegation then travelled to New York to met with Anwar. E. Alazizi, Deputy Consul General in the UAE consulate in New York, and UAE students enrolled in local universities to exchange ideas on further collaborative opportunities and initiatives that could raise awareness about the latest rain enhancement technologies and research.