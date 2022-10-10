UAE railway project will change country’s infrastructure map: Sheikh Mohammed

The emirate has created a highly realistic metaverse ecosystem using a combination of real-world 3D videography and advanced generative AI
The UAE Vice-President has called the railway programme the largest infrastructure project being undertaken in the country.
“It links 11 cities, seven logistics centres and four international ports in the UAE … This project will change the infrastructure map in the country,” tweeted His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice-President and Prime Minister of the UAE and Ruler of Dubai.
His tweet came at the end of a Cabinet meeting on Monday.
The Cabinet reviewed the developments of the UAE Railway Programme, “which will work continuously to reduce carbon dioxide emissions by 70 to 80 per cent over the next 50 years, and support the country's efforts to achieve carbon neutrality”, according to a press statement issued by the government.
Announced in December 2021, the railway programme will see passengers zipping from Abu Dhabi to Dubai within 50 minutes, and from the UAE Capital to Fujairah in 100. Top speeds on the trains could hit 200kmph.
The programme is said to be the largest integrated system for transporting goods and passengers across the country.
