UAE, Qatar, 6 other countries call upon Israel to uphold Gaza ceasefire, allow aid

The Ministers of Foreign Affairs of Egypt, Qatar, Jordan, UAE, Indonesia, Pakistan, Turkey and Saudi Arabia met in New York on 21 September 2026, on the margins of the 81st Session of the United Nations General Assembly.

In a joint statement, the Ministers expressed deep concern over the continued humanitarian suffering in Gaza and called upon Israel to immediately fulfil its outstanding commitments under the First Phase of the Comprehensive Plan, including by ensuring the immediate, safe and unhindered delivery of humanitarian assistance and Early Recovery supplies, and facilitating the rehabilitation of critical infrastructure. They stressed the imperative of preserving the ceasefire and ending all violations.

The Ministers stressed that the Road Map constitutes an integral part of the Comprehensive Plan and provides the implementation framework for advancing its Second Phase, including decommissioning alongside full Israeli withdrawal, the deployment of the International Stabilization Force (ISF), the assumption by the National Committee for the Administration of Gaza (NCAG) of its responsibilities throughout the Gaza Strip, and the launch of early recovery and reconstruction across Gaza. They call on all parties to fulfil their respective commitments in good faith and without delay.

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The Ministers reiterated their categorical rejection of any measures aimed at the expulsion or the forced displacement of the Palestinian people from their homeland or attempts to alter the territorial or demographic character of the Occupied Palestinian Territory.

They deplored, in this context, the illegal measures aimed at consolidating Israeli control and annexation, including the accelerating settlement expansion, land confiscation, demolition of Palestinian homes, settler violence and terrorism, and forced displacement, and called for their immediate reversal. They expressed grave concern over measures undermining the historical and legal Status Quo of the Muslim and Christian holy sites in Jerusalem.

The Ministers welcomed the recent measures taken by the United Kingdom, as well as broader national and European efforts, in response to illegal Israeli settlement activity, including measures to halt trade with illegal Israeli settlements and called for further effective measures to end settlement expansion and ensure accountability for settler violence.

They also emphasised that Gaza must remain an integral part of the Palestinian territory and reaffirmed that the implementation of the Comprehensive Plan must contribute to the reunification of the West Bank, including East Jerusalem, and the Gaza Strip, and to a credible and irreversible pathway towards the exercise of the Palestinian people's right to self-determination and the realization of a sovereign, viable, and independent Palestinian State with East Jerusalem as its capital, through the implementation of the two-State solution.

The Ministers commended the leadership of US President Donald J Trump and underscored the indispensable role of the United States in ensuring the implementation of the Comprehensive Plan. They called for sustained and active US engagement to ensure that all parties, including Israel, fulfil their commitments and obligations and to overcome obstacles to the implementation of the Road Map. They stressed that tangible progress on the ground will strengthen the credibility of the Board of Peace and the authority of the plan and create deeply needed momentum.

The Ministers reaffirmed their readiness to continue working collectively with the United States, the Board of Peace, the Palestinian Authority and all relevant parties to advance the full implementation of the Comprehensive Plan and its Road Map, alleviate the suffering of the Palestinian people, fulfil their right to self-determination and independent statehood and achieve just, lasting and comprehensive peace in the region.