UAE, Qatar embassies resume work to restore diplomatic ties

Dh50-billion Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum Solar Park is the largest of its kind in the world
Based on Al Ula agreement and the joint keenness on strengthening the bilateral relations, the United Arab Emirates and the State of Qatar announced the restoration of diplomatic representation between the two countries by resuming the work at the Embassy of the UAE in Doha, and at the Embassy of Qatar in Abu Dhabi and its consulate in Dubai as of Monday, June 19, 2023.
The two sides underlined that this step embodies the will of the leaderships of the two counties and in the consolidation of the march joint Arab action to achieve the aspirations of the two brotherly people.
