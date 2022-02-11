UAE, Qatar delegations discuss implementation of Al-Ula Declaration in Doha

Charges will effective February 14 in some areas of the Emirate
UAE21 hours ago
Two official delegations representing the United Arab Emirates and Qatar met in the Qatari capital Doha today, for the third meeting held by the two sides to follow up on the Al-Ula Declaration issued by the Gulf Summit that was hosted by the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia in 2021.
During the meeting, the two sides discussed joint mechanisms and procedures for implementing the Al-Ula Declaration, and articulated the importance of consolidating relations between the two countries and developing joint work to achieve their common interests.
ALSO READ:
Charges will effective February 14 in some areas of the Emirate
UAE21 hours ago
User-friendly website offers material in modern standard Arabic, spoken dialects and Arab culture.
UAE22 hours ago
Track starts from Dubai Water Canal and links with King Salman Street.
UAE22 hours ago
It has been more than 40 years since Queen Elizabeth II's visit in 1979
UAE23 hours ago
The royal will take part in British National Day celebrations at Expo 2020 on his first official visit to the UAE
UAE1 day ago
They pointed to the case of a 17-year-old Arab girl who has been under treatment for ADHD
UAE1 day ago
Prince William tells kids ‘you are the future’ in fight to save planet.
UAE1 day ago
African Grey blows kiss, greets owners with ‘hello’ at emotional reunion
UAE1 day ago