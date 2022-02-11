UAE, Qatar delegations discuss implementation of Al-Ula Declaration in Doha

The statement was first issued in Saudi Arabia in 2021

by A Staff Reporter Published: Fri 11 Feb 2022, 12:30 PM

Two official delegations representing the United Arab Emirates and Qatar met in the Qatari capital Doha today, for the third meeting held by the two sides to follow up on the Al-Ula Declaration issued by the Gulf Summit that was hosted by the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia in 2021.

During the meeting, the two sides discussed joint mechanisms and procedures for implementing the Al-Ula Declaration, and articulated the importance of consolidating relations between the two countries and developing joint work to achieve their common interests.

