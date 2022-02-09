UAE: Qatar-based Indian expat wins Dh500,000 in Big Ticket Abu Dhabi draw

'I have been purchasing tickets with my friends but I bought this winning ticket by myself'

by Ashwani Kumar Published: Wed 9 Feb 2022, 10:54 AM

Indian expat Anas Melethalakkal has won Dh500,000 in Big Ticket’s first electronic draw held this month in Abu Dhabi.

Melethalakkal, who is based in Qatar, was facing financial stress and is delighted to win. He now plans to use the money to return back home and start his own business.

“I am very happy. In the past, I have been purchasing tickets with my friends but I bought this winning ticket by myself.”

He plans on continuing purchasing Big Tickets and trying his luck to win the grand prize. Moreover, he still stands a chance to become a millionaire as his lucky ticket will enter the drum for the live draw to be held on March 3.

There will be three more weekly draws to be held this month.