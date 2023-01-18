UAE pursues sustainable learning to achieve development goals, says Education Minister

He stresses on need to develop human cadres in order to meet requirements of labour market

by Ismail Sebugwaawo Published: Wed 18 Jan 2023, 8:36 PM

The advanced skills strategy establishes the concept of lifelong learning for citizens and residents in the UAE in order to achieve development goals, said a top official.

Dr Ahmed Belhoul Al Falasi, the UAE Minister of Education, pointed out that the strategy identifies the main categories of future skills, namely: basic skills, competencies, personal characteristics, and specialised skills, in order to provide learners and students with sustainable, flexible skills that are applicable to various professions and sectors and are characterised by continuity for life.

Al Falasi made the remarks on Tuesday during a session on the mechanisms for developing educational programs to serve the goals of the “skills refining initiative” which was held as part of the agenda for the UAE delegation's participation in the World Economic Forum.

Develop future skills

Al Falasi stressed that there is an urgent need at the global level to develop human cadres in order to meet the requirements of the labour market. This calls for developing the education methodology and benefiting from innovative teaching methods in a way that supports efforts to develop future skills, and gives priority to future skills such as analytical thinking, and being flexible so as to deal with different variables, the ability to work in different environments, and the acquisition of self-leadership skills, work skills, learning and digital communication.

He noted that the UAE government continues to employ Artificial Intelligence and other technologies to improve the competencies of its human cadres in various fields.

As part of government's efforts to diversify the national economy, Al Falasi said the UAE adopts a knowledge-based economy and supports digital economy, which required doubling the use of smart and sustainable solutions to promote entrepreneurship.

He pointed out that the “Professional Program for Designing the Future 2071” called on distinguished young talents from graduates of universities, colleges and academic institutions in the country and the world, to cooperate in achieving innovations and pioneering ideas for designing the future of governments and developing societies as solutions that can be used to implement radical changes in the work system within governments, launching exceptional and future projects for the UAE that are in line with the vision of "We Are the Emirates 2031" and the goals of the "UAE Centennial 2071".

Improving the quality of education

Al Falasi noted that the UAE's approach depends on improving the quality of education in order to ensure a better future for generations, by adopting mechanisms that stimulate the foundations of entrepreneurial thinking, from an early stage in the learning process, enabling learners with tools that promote entrepreneurship and provide them with the acquisition of life and basic future skills such as leadership, critical thinking, team management, and problem solving.

Enhancing human capital

The minister also pointed out that education is a fundamental pillar for enhancing human capital as a main driver for comprehensive development, which was accompanied by the education strategy in the UAE by strengthening educational cadres, as the basis for sustainable development and raising generations in accordance with the best international educational standards, as the Ministry of Education continues to work to improve the education sector and its outputs and promoting a culture of competitiveness, excellence and innovation.