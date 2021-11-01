UAE: Publishers need to work together to fuel post-pandemic recovery

Sharjah Book Authority reiterates their commitment to help publishers emerge stronger from the pandemic

In the lead-up to the 40th Sharjah International Book Fair (SIBF), top experts from around the world have come together for the three-day Publishers Conference to unite industrywide efforts and build a roadmap for post-pandemic recovery.

Organised by the Sharjah Book Authority (SBA) in partnership with the International Publishers Association (IPA) at Expo Centre Sharjah, the conference began on Sunday, highlighting the need for stronger stakeholder collaboration and cooperation.

Sheikha Bodour Al Qasimi, president of IPA, reiterated their commitment to help publishers emerge stronger from the pandemic.

“As we celebrate the 125th anniversary of the IPA this year, we are reminded of its long-standing role in giving a voice to publishers around the world,” said Sheikha Bodour, recounting the role IPA has played not just during global crises but throughout history to address key issues like protection of copyright, freedom to publish, and the development of literacy.

Referring to IPA discussions in the context of Covid-19 over the past 18 months, she said: “We want to enhance multi-stakeholder cooperation and strengthen solidarity between each. This is why the IPA worked with many partners to develop the International Sustainable Publishing and Industry Resilience Plan, also known as the Inspire Plan.

“More than 50 publishing stakeholders have already committed to collaborating on its 10 objectives, following its recent launch. We hope to see more trade organisations endorse the plan during the SIBF, and strengthen our chance of a strong recovery through collective action and increased dialogue.”

Ahmed bin Rakkad Al Ameri, SBA chairman, said the publishing sector’s stakeholders should collectively agree on indicators to measure the growth, flexibility and sustainability of the industry. “If the eradication of illiteracy is the starting point for nation’s development, then the development of skills, conscience and imagination will guarantee that this development is continuous and long-term. The sustainability of the publishing sector, therefore, becomes not an isolated goal but a vital piece in global development,” he said.

