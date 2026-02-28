UAE urge public to stay away from falling debris or suspicious objects

[Editor's note: Follow Khaleej Times live blog amid Israeli, US strikes on Iran for the latest regional developments.]

UAE's National Emergency Crisis and Disaster Management Authority have urged the public to immediately stay away from places where debris or suspicious objects fall, and not to approach or photograph them, to allow the authorities to take the necessary measures.

The warning was issued in light of the regional developments amid Israel's attack on Iran.

The NCEMA also affirmed that the current situation is under control, and that relevant authorities are continuously monitoring developments around the clock.

The Authority stated, "We reassure everyone that the situation is currently under control. The competent authorities are closely and continuously monitoring the situation at all times and around the clock, and all necessary precautionary measures have been taken to ensure the safety of everyone."