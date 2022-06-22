UAE: Public spending in Q1 this year reaches Dh11.35 billion

Ministry of Finance announces revenue, spending of federal authorities in first quarter

By WAM Published: Wed 22 Jun 2022, 5:05 PM

The Ministry of Finance announced that the revenues of federal authorities in the first quarter of 2022 amounted to Dh11.339 billion, while their expenditures amounted to around Dh11.354 billion during the same period.

In the financial performance report of the outcomes of the implementation of the general budget of the Federation for the first quarter of 2022, the ministry said that spending on the public services sector came in the first place, totalling Dh2.433 billion and accounting for 21.43 per cent of the total.

The public order and public safety affairs sector came in second at 18.69 per cent of the total, valued at Dh2.12 billion, while the social protection sector was ranked third with Dh2.017 billion or 17.77 per cent, and the defence sector was ranked fourth with Dh1.679 billion or 14.79 per cent.

The education sector was ranked fifth with Dh1.4 billion or 12.34 per cent, followed by the health sector with Dh987.92 million or 8.7 percent; the entertainment, culture and religion sector with Dh227.52 million or 2 per cent; the economic affairs sector with Dh224.26 million or 1.98 per cent; the housing and utilities sector with Dh213.09 million or 1.88 per cent; and the environment protection sector with Dh48.06 million or 0.42 per cent.