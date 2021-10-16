UAE Public Prosecution: Up to 5 years in jail, Dh10,000 fine for destroying property

The author line-up for the coming Festival will be revealed November 17
UAE10 hours ago
The UAE Public Prosecution has stated that destruction of property is a crime that can cost defendants up to five years in prison.
According to a recent video on their official handle, the crime can also carry an up to Dh10,000 fine.
"Whenever demolishes or damages a property that is owned by others, whether moveable or immoveable, rendering such property unusable or no more good for use by any means shall be sentenced to imprisonment for a duration not exceeding a year and/or fined a monetary penalty of not more than Dh10,000," the video said.
ALSO READ:
>> UAE: Dh50,000 fine for tampering with security cameras, signboards
>> UAE: Up to Dh750,000 fine for forging e-documents
The penalty shall be imprisonment if the crime results in the interruption of a public facility or an entity of public benefits or if it causes danger to the life, safety or health of people.
The penalty shall be imprisonment for a duration not exceeding five years if the crime is committed by a gang consisting of at least three persons, according to Article 424 of the Penalties Law.
The author line-up for the coming Festival will be revealed November 17
UAE10 hours ago
The men had found the lost property at the Abu Dhabi main bus terminal
UAE10 hours ago
The symbol of the state for the last 50 years will remain for the next 50, he stated
UAE11 hours ago
The Italian health minister paid a special visit on the occasion, opening doors for new strategic ties and cooperation
UAE13 hours ago
'Pakistan has been awarded the chairmanship of Abu Dhabi Dialogue for the next two years'
UAE13 hours ago
The court also asked the Arab woman to pay for the man’s legal expenses
UAE13 hours ago
Carrefour and Adidas top YouGov’s retail rankings 2021 in UAE.
UAE14 hours ago
The man was unable to bring his wife to the country due to Covid-19.
UAE14 hours ago