UAE Public Prosecution announces change in log in method online

We speak to a cross-section of expats to find out how they budget, cut spending and save money
The UAE Public Prosecution has informed residents of a change in log in method.
In a post on Twitter, the authority said that the change will take place on August 31.
It said that UAE residents will now be able to log in to Public Prosecution by using their UAE pass and not their regular usernames.
The UAE Pass app is available on the Apple Store and the Google Play Store. Here's how it works:
Once downloaded, users will be prompted to activate their digital identity account by scanning their Emirates ID, verifying data, setting the PIN, and verifying the account through facial recognition.
After setting up and activating the UAE Pass, users can access services via the smartphone app without usernames and passwords, sign documents digitally, and verify data accuracy without visiting service centres.
The UAE Pass provides a secure login mechanism to various websites and applications for government and semi-government entities and private companies across the UAE.
It gives users access to more than 6,000 services provided by more than 130 organisations in the local and federal governments and the private sector.
ALSO READ:
We speak to a cross-section of expats to find out how they budget, cut spending and save money
Dubai-based Pakistani expat Namira Salim plans to launch galactic-themed hotel as she awaits her space flight
On a social media post, the world's tallest building wishes the people of Pakistan a day filled with pride, unity and prosperity
Muhammad Ali Jinnah served as Pakistan's first Governor-General from 1947 until his death in September 1948
During its stay, PNS Saif is hosting various events, including a diplomatic reception dinner onboard that will be attended by the dignitaries from the UAE
Sheikh Hamdan bin Zayed Al Nahyan directed the ERC to strengthen its role in supporting orphans in various areas, most notably in education
Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid takes to social media to convey his wishes on the occasion
Fines range between Dh300 and Dh3,000 for erring motorists in school zones