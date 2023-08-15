UAE Public Prosecution announces change in log in method online

The change will be implemented on August 31, 2023

Published: Tue 15 Aug 2023

The UAE Public Prosecution has informed residents of a change in log in method.

In a post on Twitter, the authority said that the change will take place on August 31.

It said that UAE residents will now be able to log in to Public Prosecution by using their UAE pass and not their regular usernames.

The UAE Pass app is available on the Apple Store and the Google Play Store. Here's how it works:

Once downloaded, users will be prompted to activate their digital identity account by scanning their Emirates ID, verifying data, setting the PIN, and verifying the account through facial recognition.

After setting up and activating the UAE Pass, users can access services via the smartphone app without usernames and passwords, sign documents digitally, and verify data accuracy without visiting service centres.

The UAE Pass provides a secure login mechanism to various websites and applications for government and semi-government entities and private companies across the UAE.

It gives users access to more than 6,000 services provided by more than 130 organisations in the local and federal governments and the private sector.

