UAE public holidays: How Ramadan decides number of extra days off

UAE residents can have up to 13 paid public holidays in a year, giving employees several opportunities for a short escape, a staycation or more time with family.

For those mapping out their time away, it is important to distinguish public holidays from annual leave.

Private sector workers who have completed one year of service are generally entitled to 30 days of fully paid annual leave. They are also entitled to paid leave on public holidays observed in the country.

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However, the UAE Government states that a public holiday falling during an annual leave period is counted as part of annual leave unless an employment contract or company policy gives the employee more favourable terms.

That makes planning crucial. A public holiday can still create a valuable break when it falls beside a weekend or when an employee takes a small number of annual leave days around it.

But, workers should check their employer’s policy before assuming that a holiday within a booked annual leave period will add another day to their balance.

How Ramadan affects total holidays

The number of days the holy month lasts can impact how many holidays residents get in a year. Here's how:

When Ramadan completes 30 days, residents can get up to 13 days off. Under UAE’s public holiday resolution, the calendar includes one day for the Gregorian New Year, three days for Eid Al Fitr, with the 30th day of Ramadan added if the fasting month lasts 30 days, one day for Arafah Day and three days for Eid Al Adha, one day for Hijri New Year, one day for Prophet Muhammad’s Birthday, and two days for Eid Al Etihad, earlier called National Day.

Meanwhile, in a year when Ramadan lasts 29 days, the public holiday total is 12 days. When it reaches 30 days, the additional Ramadan day takes the total to 13. The exact timing of the Hijri occasions is confirmed through official moon sighting.

How does this make 13 days?

A Khaleej Times report has outlined how the 2027 calendar could offer residents several long breaks. New Year’s Day is projected to fall on Friday, January 1, creating a three-day weekend.

Eid Al Fitr is expected to begin on Tuesday, March 9. If Ramadan lasts 29 days, residents would have three public holiday days through Thursday, March 11. If it lasts 30 days, Friday, March 12 would be added, creating a possible six-day break when combined with the weekend.

The report also forecasts a four-day Arafah Day and Eid Al Adha break from Saturday, May 15 to Tuesday, May 18, subject to moon sighting. In December, the two-day Eid Al Etihad holiday is expected to fall on Thursday, December 2 and Friday, December 3, extending into a four-day weekend.

The Cabinet may move non-Eid public holidays to the start or end of a week through a separate resolution. Eid holidays are excluded from that transfer rule, while a public holiday that coincides with another holiday or falls on the weekend cannot be moved.

What UAE residents plan for the year ahead

For some residents, the promise of a long weekend does not automatically mean travelling abroad. Muna said she sees value in the time off whether she leaves the UAE or stays in the city.

“With an extended weekend sometimes I travel, and sometimes I stay in the city. It doesn't [make a difference] to me,” Muna said.

For Shahd Mardini, the length of the break decides the plan. A longer window may justify a short trip, while a couple of days is better suited to a staycation and time with loved ones.

“When public holidays are extended by the weekend, I usually prefer to travel if I have enough days off to make it worthwhile. It’s a great opportunity to take a short trip and explore somewhere new.”

She added, ”If it’s only a couple of days, I’d usually go for a staycation, relax, and spend some quality time with family and friends. It really depends on how long the holiday is and what my plans are,”

For residents, the 2027 projections offer an early guide rather than a final timetable. With moon sighting and official announcements still determining the confirmed dates of Islamic holidays, employees are advised to wait for official announcements before submitting leave requests or booking non-refundable travel.