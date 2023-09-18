UAE: Paid public holiday announced for private sector on occasion of Prophet's birthday

This year, residents enjoyed multiple long weekends, including a six-day break to mark Islamic holiday Eid Al Adha and a four-day one for Eid Al Fitr
The UAE has announced the official public holiday marking the birthday of Prophet Muhammad (Peace be upon him) for the private sector.
Private sector employees will get a paid holiday on Friday, September 29, 2023.
The holiday is followed by the usual Saturday-Sunday off, translating into a three-day weekend, similar to that of the public sector.
This would be the last long weekend of the year, as National Day holidays fall on December 2 and 3 — Saturday and Sunday.
Residents have enjoyed multiple long weekends in 2023, including a six-day break to mark Islamic holiday Eid Al Adha and a four-day one for Eid Al Fitr.
