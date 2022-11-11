UAE: Property to be auctioned off after millions in service charges remain unpaid

by Ismail Sebugwaawo Published: Fri 11 Nov 2022, 8:40 AM Last updated: Fri 11 Nov 2022, 2:04 PM

A property in Abu Dhabi is set to be sold at a public auction after its owner failed to pay millions of dirhams in service charges. The order was released by the Abu Dhabi Commercial Court of Cassation.

The owner has been using a community management company’s services since 2013 and has accumulated millions in unpaid service charges, according to the case file.

The community management company appealed the verdict, and ruled in its favour by issuing an order to sell the property at a public auction.

The owner appealed the judgement before the Abu Dhabi Commercial Court of Cassation to overrule it. However, the court rejected the case and confirmed the order to auction the property.

