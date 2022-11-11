UAE: Property to be auctioned off after millions in service charges remain unpaid

The owner has been using a community management company’s services since 2013

A property owner who defaulted on millions of dirhams of service charges will have their property sold at a public auction, the Abu Dhabi Commercial Court of Cassation has ruled.

They have been using a community management company’s services since 2013. The case file shows that the owner has accumulated millions in unpaid service charges fees.

The community management company appealed the verdict, and the Court of Appeal revoked the Court of First Instance’s decision and ruled in the community management company’s favour by issuing an order to sell the property at a public auction.

The owner appealed the judgement before the Abu Dhabi Commercial Court of Cassation to overrule it. However, the court rejected the case and upheld the Court of Appeals’ judgement and confirmed the order to auction the property at the end of September 2022.

