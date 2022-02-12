Probe launched after handgun found on flight from Dubai to Delhi

President His Highness Sheikh Khalifa bin Zayed Al Nahyan has sent a message of congratulations
An investigation has been launched after customs authorities in India reported they seized a revolver from a passenger who was on a flight from Dubai to New Delhi.
Customs officials at the Indira Gandhi International Airport shared the picture of the small pistol after it was seized from a passenger onboard a FlyDubai flight from Dubai to New Delhi.
The passenger was on board the FZ451 on February 1. Delhi Customs (Airport and General) tweeted on February 10: “Continuing in its vigil, Customs at IGIA seized a revolver and two empty magazines from an India passenger who arrived from Dubai by FZ 451 flight on February 1.”
The tweet added: “The arms have been seized and the passenger has been placed under arrest.”
Meanwhile, a FlyDubai spokesperson told Khaleej Times: “We are aware of the tweet. We are taking it seriously and we are investigating.”
Attempting to bring firearms into a foreign country without prior authorisation or permission from the appropriate officials results in an arrest, criminal prosecution, and seizure of personally owned ammunition. Moreover, it is extremely rare for a passenger carrying a concealed weapon to avoid detection at many airport security checkpoints.
In another incident, customs officials also seized 699 grams of gold from another passenger on a Dubai-Delhi flight on February 6. It is said the passenger was found once they crossed the customs ‘green channel’. The gold recovered was coated with silver and was concealed inside an electric iron being carried by him.
The tweet read, “Detailed examination of one Indian passenger, arrived from Dubai on February 6, at the Green Channel resulted in the recovery of gold-coated with silver concealed inside an electric iron being carried by him, weighing 699 grams, valued at INR 33.5 lakhs (approximately Dh163,306). The gold was seized and the passenger was arrested.”
