UAE: Private sector firms urged to meet Emiratisation targets by December 31

Private sector companies in the UAE have been urged to meet their Emiratisation targets for the year of 2024 by December 31.

The Ministry of Human Resources and Emiratisation (MoHRE) announced that these targets apply to companies with 50 or more employees, which must achieve a 2 per cent increase in the Emiratisation of skilled positions by the end of this year.

The same deadline applies to certain specified companies within the 20-49 employee category, specifically those operating in rapidly growing economic sectors with the capacity to provide jobs and a suitable work environment, said the authority.

These firms are required to hire at least one Emirati and retain Emirati employed by them before January 1, 2024.

Penalties for fake Emiratisation

The Ministry said it would be monitoring fraudulent practices that include fake Emiratisation in order to meet targets. Legal action will be taken against violating companies, including downgrading their classification within the Ministry's establishment classification system, requiring them to rectify their situations, and referring their cases to the competent court.

Additionally, financial penalties are imposed on non-compliant companies, amounting to Dh96,000 for each Emirati national not hired in accordance with the Emiratisation targets.

The authority also urged Emirati nationals seeking employment to verify the legitimacy of job offers and avoid engaging in fraudulent practices or fake Emiratisation.

The ministry also encouraged individuals to report any negative practices that contradict Emiratisation policies by contacting the call centre at 600590000 or through the authority's application and website.

'Unprecedented levels'